INDIANAPOLIS — Visitors to the Marion County Fair can now get their tickets and reserve premium parking before getting to the fair.

On Monday, the Marion County Fair announced that they partnered with HomeTown Ticketing to give fairgoers the option to buy tickets from any computer or mobile device. They can also buy premium parking before heading to the fair.

General admission to the fair costs $5. Premium parking costs $10. People can also buy tickets at the gate.

The fair runs June 24 through July 5 at 7300 East Troy Avenue in Indianapolis.