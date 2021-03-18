Marion County crews monitoring several areas for flooding

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indianapolis Department of Public Works is monitoring several areas in Marion County that are at risk of flooding.

The department said they are actively monitoring locations in Marion County that are determined to be in an initial “action stage” or the slightly more advanced “minor flood Stage.”

An action stage triggers intensive monitoring of waterway gague readings while minor flood stage alerts people to watch for the possibility of low-level flooding near affected waterways.

Areas that are under the action stage as of 10 p.m. are structures and roads adjacent to Fall Creek at Millersville, White River at Noblesville, White River near Nora, White River below the dam at Broad Ripple, White River at Indianapolis (Raymond St) and White River at Stout Generating Station.

Areas that are under minor floor stage as of 10 p.m. Thursday are structures and roads adjacent to Buck Creek at Acton, Eagle Creek at Zionsville, Eagle Creek at 79th Street, Eagle Creek at Clermont, Eagle Creek at Indianapolis (Lynhurst Drive), and Mud Creek at Fishers.

The department is working to communicate additional waterways projected to enter minor, moderate or major flood stages.