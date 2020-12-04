Marion County construction projects finishing up for the season

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indiana Department of Transportation (INDOT) announced Friday that it is finishing up construction season this week in Marion County and along the I-70 corridor.

“Contractors will be out performing punch list and guardrail work to complete projects. Most work will be done by the end of the December, but rolling closures and some small lane closures may be needed to finish up work beyond that,” said INDOT in a release.

Officials are asking drivers to please plan ahead, find alternate routes and give yourself extra time to travel in construction zones and drive distraction free.

Motorists in East Central Indiana can monitor road closures, road conditions, and traffic alerts any time through Facebook, Twitter, CARS 511, or through mobile apps for Apple and Android.

Some of this work is weather dependent and could change.

INDOT Note: These closures are for the next week, not just for this weekend, please pay close attention to the dates.

Lane Closures

SR 67 NB & SB from Hanna Ave to High School Rd Intermittent daily and nightly lane closures Monday, November 30 to end of December

I-69 SB from Southeastern/Campus Parkway to 116th St Right two lanes closed 9 p.m. Friday, December 4 to 11 a.m. Sunday, December 6

I-465 WB at Allisonville Rd Right lane closed 9 p.m. Friday, December 4 to 6 a.m. Saturday, December 5

I-70 EB & WB from Tibbs Ave to Harding St Intermittent lane closures 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday, December 5

I-70 EB from Post Rd to Mt. Comfort Rd Right lane closed 3 a.m. Saturday, December 5 to 9 a.m. Sunday, December 6

I-70 EB & WB from Mt. Comfort Rd to SR 3 Rolling intermittent closures 8 a.m. Monday, December 7 to 4 p.m. Friday, December 11



Ramp Closures

Allisonville Rd to I-465 WB RAMP CLOSED 9 p.m. Friday, December 4 to 6 a.m. Saturday, December 5

