Marion County awards pandemic recovery grants to 17 independent music venues

INDIANAPOLIS – Marion County chose seventeen independent music venues as recipients of its Music Cities Strategy Recovery Program.

The grant program is aimed at helping venues affected by the COVID-19 pandemic and the public health orders that have made it nearly impossible to hold events.

The money will be used for overhead costs, such as rent or mortgage and utility payments. The program was made possible through the federal CARES Act and approved by the City-County Council in June.

Seventeen applications were received—and all 17 applications were granted, with venues receiving an average of $7,398 and a total of $121,675.

Musical Family Tree served as the grant administrator.

Here’s the list of recipients:

AJ’s Lounge

Black Circle

Burnside Inn

Chatterbox Jazz Club

Duke’s Indy

HI-FI Indy & Hi-Fi Annex

Hoosier Dome

Melody Inn

Mousetrap

Radio Radio

Slippery Noodle Inn

Square Cat Vinyl

State Street Pub

The Jazz Kitchen

The Patron Saint

The Vogue

White Rabbit Cabaret

Members of the grant team:

Jim Rawlinson (Board Chair of Musical Family Tree)

Alan Bacon (United Way of Central Indiana, musician)

Stacia Murphy (Indy Chamber, MFT Board Member, musician)

Susanna Taft (Indy Chamber Indy Music Strategy)

Andy Duncan (Habitat for Humanity of Greater Indianapolis, musician, MFT Board Member)