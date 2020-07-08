Marion County accepting rental assistance applications starting July 13

INDIANAPOLIS- Mayor Joe Hogsett announced the details of the city’s rental assistance program Wednesday.

The program will provide up to three months of rent, including back rent to April 1, to residents struggling to pay rent due to the COVID-19 pandemic. It will begin on Monday, July 13.

“As long as the pandemic affects the lives of Indianapolis families the city of Indianapolis and our partners will be doing all we can to relieve and repair the harm done,” Mayor Joe Hogsett said.

Residents may apply by going to indyrent.org. Renters will need to provide income information from February 2020 and income/unemployment information since March 1, 2020.

Landlords must agree to participate in order for renters to receive assistance. Several community organizations will be available to assist residents with language and technology barriers.

See the document below to see the list of organizations helping Hoosiers sign up for the rental assistance program. You can also apply online by yourself.

“We stand ready to support this work at a crucial time for our city,” Urban League President & CEO Tony Mason said.

The program is funded by $15 million of the nearly $80 million CARES Act funding approved by the City-County Council on June 8. At that time, it was announced that Lilly Endowment Inc. would commit additional philanthropic support to the program.

This program is for Marion County residents only. If you live outside of Marion County you can apply for rental assistance starting Monday, July 13 here.