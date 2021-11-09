Marion Co. sheriff sues state law enforcement board over training, recognizing MCSO Training Academy

MARION COUNTY, Ind. — Marion County Sheriff Kerry J. Forestal has filed a lawsuit against the Indiana Law Enforcement Training Board (ILETB) for reportedly denying his requests for further training for Marion County deputies.

In a news release, Forestal says he has repeatedly requested ILETB to accept up to 20 Marion County deputies for Indiana Law Enforcement Academy (ILEA) training. As an alternative, the sheriff’s office has also requested for the ILETB to recognize and certify the MCSO Training Academy to provide training and education.

The sheriff says he has “exhausted all administrative remedies to have the ILETB recognize the MCSO,” which includes petitioning the ILETB during a public meeting in February of 2020, writing a letter to the ILETB chairperson in June of 2021, and meeting with ILETB officials in August of 2021.

Following the August meeting, the MSCO learned it would be allowed to present their case for ILEA training at the October ILETB meeting. During that October meeting, the proposal to send any Marion County Deputy Sheriffs to ILEA or for the ILETB to recognize the MCSO Training Academy was rejected. There was a tabling motion for a future possible review at an unknown date.

Sheriff Forestal says the ILEA training is needed to be in accordance with police reform legislation signed into law in April.

Additionally, the sheriff says he needs deputy sheriffs for 71 new courtrooms opening in early 2022 at the new Community Justice Campus. According to the MCSO’s news release, a member of the ILETB suggested to reduce the level of training needed for deputy sheriffs. Forestal referenced that there were more than 170 in the Marion County Jail awaiting trial for murder, and the level of security should not be reduced in the courtroom.

Forestal has filed suit in the Marion Superior Court for “judicial relief in support of the MCSO.”