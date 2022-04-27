A former state senator and the current chair of the Marion County Democratic party are squaring off in a contentious primary to determine who will be on the ballot for Marion County clerk this fall.

Bell is currently serving as Marion County Recorder, and as county chair, a role that some Democrats feel has given her an unfair advantage in her primary race for country clerk against former State Sen. Billie Breaux, who’s one of several local candidates running against a party-slated candidate in the county this year.

Several candidates are running ‘against the slate’ in Senate District 46, where the county party has backed current City-County councilor Kristin Jones, who was the only candidate in the race to seek the party’s endorsement this cycle.