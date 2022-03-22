INDIANAPOLIS — Marian University has just announced the launch of their K-12 prep school, Marian University Prep School.

The new school will open August 2022, providing a learning model that “blends the best of virtual

instruction and face-to-face engagement, and is grounded and guided by faith”.

“At Marian University Preparatory School (MU Prep), we believe all students deserve to master what they love and learn as they live,” said Head of School Jessica Morales Maust. “In partnership with Stride K12, we will champion every child to self-actualize their gifts, abilities and character while transforming the delivery of traditional K-12 education for every student and teacher we serve.”

Hoosiers students entering grades 6-9 for the 2022-23 school year are eligible to enroll in Marian University Prep for classes beginning in August. Both the in-person and virtual learning options are available to Indiana residents. In-person courses will be held in Indianapolis for the first year of the new school. Marian will continue to add grade levels each year until all K-12 grades are offered and will increase access both statewide and nationally.

Enrollment for the 2022-2023 school year is now open. Marian University prep will be hosting information sessions as well. To learn more, visit muprep.k12.com.