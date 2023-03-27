Monday was the seventh consecutive day with measurable precipitation for Indianapolis. With 12.26″ of precipitation so far, 2023 is off to a wet start. Our January 1 through March 31 precipitation now stands 3.43″above average. This follows a common trend for the 2020s, as three of the four years have started with above average moisture. The wettest year using the same timeframe was 2020 with 13.89″, 4.65″ above average.

A few isolated showers will be possible this evening. Temperatures will be much colder tonight and we’ll start Tuesday with lows at or below freezing. It will be a drier day with a slight chance for a few spotty showers. Temperatures will remain below average with highs only in the mid to upper 40s.

Sunny skies and a wind shift midweek will bring back more seasonal temperatures on Wednesday. Thursday will be the best day of the week with sunny skies and highs in the mid 60s. The warming trend will continue to the end of the work week but by Friday, we will be watching the potential for strong to severe storms as a cold front approaches. Behind the front temperatures will fall Saturday and we’ll have a sunny, cool Sunday.

This has been a wet year so far.

Tuesday will be a cloudy, cool day.

Temperatures will warm up this week.

Minor flooding along area rivers will diminish as water levels recede by the weekend.