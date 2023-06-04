INDIANAPOLIS — Indianapolis police are investigating what led to a man being shot and killed early Sunday morning on the city’s near west side.

IMPD officers were called to the 500 block of N. Pershing Ave. for a death investigation shortly after 1 a.m. on Sunday, June 4. While investigating, responding officers discovered a man who had been shot. The victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

Forensic evidence was gathered at the scene by IMPD homicide detectives and the Indianapolis-Marion County Forensic Services Agency as part of the investigation into the circumstances of the shooting death.

The Marion County Coroner’s Office is also assisting in the investigation to confirm the exact cause of death.

Anyone with relevant information about this death investigation is asked to contact Detective Douglas Swails at the IMPD Homicide Office at 317-327-3475 or email Douglas.Swails@indy.gov.

Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana can also be called at 317-262-8477 or (TIPS) to remain anonymous.