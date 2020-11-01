Man’s body pulled from White River near Indianapolis Zoo, DNR says

INDIANAPOLIS — Authorities pulled a man’s body out of the White River near the Indianapolis Zoo Sunday, according to the Indiana Department of Natural Resources.

At 12:47 p.m., Marion County dispatch received a call regarding a body in the river.

Responders arrived to discover an unidentified man in the river.

DNR says the Marion County Coroner took possession of the remains and is working to identify the man.

“Due to the condition of the victim, additional identifiers are not available at this time,” said DNR in a release.

Anyone with information on the identity of this person is asked to contact the Marion County Coroner’s Office at 317-327-4744.