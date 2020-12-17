Man’s $4,200 utility overpayment serves as lesson to closely monitor bills

INDIANAPOLIS — An Indianapolis man learned he had been paying erroneous sewer charges for more than 10 years, costing him more than $4,000.

Jeremy Mollencupp didn’t suspect his bills were wrong until a problem at the home he was renting uncovered that it had a septic tank and was not hooked up to sewer lines.

“I said, ‘Well, I’ve been being charged for sewer for, it will be 11 years in January,'” Mollencupp said.

Mollencupp reached out to Citizens Energy Group. He said it took the company a few months, but they did finally confirm that he had been overpaying on his monthly bills.

“They wrote me a check for $4,217.38,” Mollencupp said. “They say that’s what they owe me, but I don’t think that it is.”

Unfortunately, Mollencupp didn’t save copies of his bills, so he had to trust a spreadsheet the company made, laying out each month’s sewer charges since the fall of 2011.

Anthony Swinger, spokesperson for Indiana’s Office of Utility Consumer Counselor, suggested that you keep your bills for at least a year and call a utility company if you don’t understand any charges.

“Reviewing the bills regularly, comparing them not only to the month before, but the same time a year ago is always a good idea,” Swinger said.

Swinger said he had never seen a case like this one. The CBS4 Problem Solvers team reached out to Citizens Energy. In an email, a spokesperson said the company looked into other addresses in the area and confirmed that no one else was being incorrectly billed like Mollencupp.

Mollencupp said he was still deciding whether to continue fighting his case. He hoped to at least teach other people to pay closer attention to their bills.

“I’m still mad,” Mollencupp said. “That’s money that I should’ve had in my account.”

The Office of Utility Consumer Counselor has guides on its website to help you understand your utility bills. You can find them under “consumer tips & key cases” at the link here.