ManningCast Curse? The internet is convinced it’s real

INDIANAPOLIS — Former Indianapolis Colts quarterback Peyton Manning and his brother, former Giants Quarterback Eli Manning, are going viral every Monday night for their antics during their ESPN2 broadcast.

But, it’s their guest lineup that has people talking. They have 4 guests, 1 for each quarter. At least one of the guests is always a current NFL player. And a trend is now showing, leading to chatter online the ManningCast is cursed!

Week 1: Travis Kelce (Lost Week 2)

Week 1: Russell Wilson (Lost Week 2)

Week 2: Rob Gronkowski (Lost Week 3)

Week 3: Matt Stafford (Lost Week 4)

Week 7: Tom Brady (Lost Week 8)

Last night’s guest was Buffalo Bills Quarterback Josh Allen. The Bills take on the Jacksonville Jaguars Sunday at 1 p.m.