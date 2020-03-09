Mandatory insurance coverage for children’s syndrome discussed by lawmakers

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. -- Indiana lawmakers are discussing a mandate of coverage for a rare syndrome found in children.

Indiana legislators are debating whether to mandate insurance coverage for PANS or PANDA treatments. This is a syndrome children get after an infection, typically strep.

The sickness attacks their brain and they start acting completely out of character. Sometimes, children are suicidal, homicidal or OCD.

One parent said his child was obsessed over being contaminated all of a sudden and washed her hands until they started bleeding. Treatment costs anywhere between $15-25,000.

