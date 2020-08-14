Man, woman shot to death on Indy’s near west side

INDIANAPOLIS – The string of violence in Indianapolis continued overnight on the near west side. Officers with the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department said two people were shot and killed near West Michigan Street and Tibbs Avenue.

Officers were called to the area around 1:30 a.m. When they arrived, they found a man and a woman suffering from gunshot wounds. They died at the scene.

Police have not released any suspect information at this time.

There have been five homicides in Indianapolis in the past week.