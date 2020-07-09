Man who hung on to vehicle at Bloomington protest speaks out

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — For the first time, we are hearing from the man who clung to a car that sped through a protest in Bloomington on Monday night.

Protesters had just wrapped up a gathering calling for charges in the Lake Monroe incident when a car sped down the street with a woman on the hood and Geoff Stewart hanging on to the driver’s side.

Stewart says the driver had been asked to wait as protesters cleared the street, but she kept moving forward and revving the engine. Stewart says, he approached the car and asked the driver to stop but he ended up on the vehicle.

We asked him why he didn’t let go.

“I was trying to obstruct her view to make her slow down because 19:41 she was accelerating the whole time that she was driving,” Stewart said. ”So it was getting more and more dangerous for the other person on the vehicle.”

Bloomington police are still looking for the driver and the passenger of that car. If you know anything, you’re asked to call police.