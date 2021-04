FRANKFORT, Ind. — Frankfort police are asking the public to be on the lookout for a man wanted for several sex crimes.

Police say Matthew Vega is accused of child molestation, rape, sexual misconduct with a minor and intimidation.

Vega is described as 5’7″ and 195 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes. He has a medium build and medium complexion.



If you see him or know where he is, contact the police at 765-654-4431. You can remain anonymous.