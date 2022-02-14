INDIANAPOLIS — U.S. Marshals in Tennessee arrested a man on a first degree murder warrant out of Indianapolis.

Marshals in Union City, Tennessee arrested Jeremy Rico Etheridge, 39, on Feb. 11 in connection to a fatal shooting in Indianapolis on December 10, 2021.

Etheridge was found with another fugitive, Eric Garrett, 64, who was wanted on an outstanding warrant for felony theft out of Kenosha, Wisconsin.

“We appreciate the information from the public that led to the arrest of an alleged Indiana murder fugitive and a second fugitive from Wisconsin” said U.S. Marshal Tyreece Miller. “When law enforcement and the community work together, our neighborhoods are safer.”

Both Etheridge and Garrett were apprehended without incident and are pending extradition back to Indiana and Wisconsin, respectively.