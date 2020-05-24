Man walking on near east side dies after being hit by car

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — A man was hit and killed walking along the near east side of Indianapolis early Sunday morning.

The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department is investigating the fatal crash that happened near Rural Street and Brookside Avenue.

Police say a man was walking shortly before 12:30 a.m. when he was hit by a vehicle.

Medics responded to the scene and pronounced the adult male victim dead at the scene.

An investigation is underway to determine what led to the accident.

The name of the victim was not immediately released.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.