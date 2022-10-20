MIAMI COUNTY, Ind. — A man whose name has become linked to the investigation into the Delphi murders will appear in court Thursday.

Kegan Kline has a pretrial hearing for 30 counts of child pornography in Miami County.

Kline, who has never been charged in the 2017 murders of Libby German and Abby Williams, admitted to using a fake online profile to solicit photos from at least 15 underage girls.

Transcripts that were leaked earlier this year showed that he communicated with Libby German shortly before her death.

During an interrogation, Kline reportedly admitted to talking to German under the fake “anthony_shots” profile while she was at a sleepover the night before she went missing.

Kline has been named a person of interest in the Delphi murders, and his home was raided by investigators less than two weeks after German and Williams’ bodies were found.

After Thursday’s pretrial conference, Kline’s full jury trial is scheduled to begin in January of 2023.