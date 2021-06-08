Man’s ‘suspicious’ death under investigation in Lafayette

LAFAYETTE, Ind. – Lafayette police are investigating what they’re calling a “suspicious” death inside a home.

Around 11 a.m. Monday, officers with the Lafayette Police Department arrived at 2200 Schuyler Avenue to investigate a man’s possible death in the residence.

After obtaining a search warrant, police found a man dead inside the home. The coroner’s office identified him as 49-year-old Brian Duvall.

There were no immediate signs of trauma on the body, police said. The cause of death remains under investigation.

Police said a man at the home, 30-year-old Cody Bryant, was arrested on charges of false informing, obstruction of justice, failure to report a dead body and serious violent felon in possession of a firearm.

Bryant had been detained while police obtained the search warrant.

Anyone with information should contact the Lafayette Police Department at 765-807-1200 or the anonymous WeTIP Hotline at 800-78-CRIME.