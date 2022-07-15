WEBSTER COUNTY, Mo.– A Webster County man is taking Bass Pro Shops to court over a pair of socks.

Kent Slaughter alleges the company’s claim of a lifetime warranty is false.

The lawsuit, filed this month, said before, when someone would return Redhead Lifetime Guarantee All-Purpose Wool Socks, Bass Pro would honor the lifetime warranty and provide a new pair at no charge.

The lawsuit went on to say in 2021, Bass Pro changed its practices and no longer honored the warranty.

It said when you return the socks now, they are only replaced with a new, different pair that comes with a limited 60-day warranty.

The socks, it said, have a different design in order to allow store employees to know that no warranty will be honored beyond that period.

The lawsuit shows a picture of the socks in question.

On the packaging, the brand advertises, “This is the last sock you’ll ever need to buy.”

OzarksFirst reached out to Bass Pro for a comment. They said they don’t comment on ongoing litigation.