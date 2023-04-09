RICHMOND, Ind. — Police are investigating after one person was stabbed in Richmond, Ind., according to the Richmond Police Department.

Officers were dispatched to the 500 block of NW L Street at approximately 10:50 p.m. on a report of a person being stabbed. When they arrived, they found one victim suffering from a single stab wound.

The suspect, 38-year-old William Barker, was arrested and transported to the Wayne County Jail and charged with Aggravated Battery, Level 3 Felony.

The victim was transported to an area hospital.

This is an ongoing investigation, anyone with information is asked to contact the Richmond Police Department at 765-983-7247.