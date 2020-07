INDIANAPOLIS – A man died after being struck in a hit-and-run crash on the south side Friday morning.

According to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department, the crash happened at 7308 Sherman Dr.

The male victim was found on the side of the road. Police said the driver of the car that hit him left the scene.

Police are looking for a red vehicle with damage to the side–specifically a missing mirror on the passenger side.

The case remains under investigation.