INDIANAPOLIS – Indianapolis Police are investigating a deadly hit-and-run that left a man dead late Tuesday on the southwest side of Indianapolis.

The crash happened just after 10:30 p.m. on State Road 37 at Epler Avenue, which is just south of I-465.

Officers said a civilian IMPD employee noticed police of what appeared to be a person laying in the roadway.

Officers located the man who had struck by a vehicle. Medics pronounced the man deceased at the scene.

IMPD said the vehicle that struck was a passenger car. Police were talking to witnesses at the scene.

IMPD is asking anyone who might have seen the vehicle, or has any formation to contact the IMPD Crash Investigations Unit, or Crime Stoppers.