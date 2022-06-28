INDIANAPOLIS — Police believe an overnight disturbance led to a stabbing on the east side of Indianapolis.

Shortly after midnight Tuesday, IMPD received a report of a person stabbed in the 3000 block of N. Sherman Drive.

Police arrived to the scene and learned a man had stabbed another man inside a home in the area. Investigators believe the victim and suspect knew each other.

The suspect was last seen running northbound on Sherman.

The victim was taken to a local hospital and was last said to be in stable condition.