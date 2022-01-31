Man spends 15 hours climbing the Soldiers and Sailors Monument to raise money for foster kids

INDIANAPOLIS – An Indiana man spent 15 hours climbing the steps on Monument Circle over the weekend.

Michael Prage said the more than 49,000 steps at the Soldiers and Sailors Monument are equivalent to climbing Mount Everest—a feat he plans to accomplish next year.

Each step raised money for the Children’s Bureau and Family First Indianapolis. Prage, who was a foster child himself, said the cause is close to his heart.

“There are so many kids who have so much to offer. If it wasn’t for my foster family, and my adoptive parents, I don’t know where I’d be,” he said. “I know the difference you can make in a child’s life.”

Prage said he’s raised more than $25,000 for the cause. He’ll leave for his Mt. Everest expedition on April 7, 2023, and will continue to raise money until he reaches the summit.

