INDIANAPOLIS – A man was shot while walking his dog Tuesday night on the northwest side, police say.

According to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department, officers responded to the 6400 block of Whitehaven Road around 10:30 p.m.

They found a man had been shot in the leg; police said he was walking his dog outside his apartment when it happened. The man ran down the street to call for help.

He was taken to an area hospital. The incident remains under investigation.