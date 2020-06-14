Man shot to death after allegedly trying to rob Papa Johns

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — A man was shot and killed while allegedly attempting to rob a pizza shop on the city’s northwest side.

911 operators received a call shortly after midnight from someone stating a person was shot inside the Papa John’s restaurant on the 3800 block of Georgetown Road.

When officers arrived they located an adult male suffering from at least one gun shot wound.

Medics arrived and pronounced the man dead at the scene.

According to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police, detectives believe the male victim was attempting to rob the store before he was shot.

Police did not immediately release who pulled the trigger in the deadly shooting.

Investigators say they believe this was an isolated incident and that everyone involved is cooperating with police.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.