Man shot at party has surgery to save his life

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — A man was critically shot on the near northwest side of Indianapolis early Saturday morning.

According to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police, shortly before 1:00 a.m. officers were dispatched to the 2100 block of Sugar Grove Avenue in reference to shots fired.

Police say a 33-year-old man was shot in a home where about 20 people gathered for a birthday party.

Medics transported the male victim to the Sidney & Lois Eskenazi Hospital in critical condition.

Officials say the man will undergo immediate surgery and hope that keeps him alive.

Detectives say no arrests have been made and the individuals at the party are not cooperating with their investigation.

