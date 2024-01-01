INDIANAPOLIS – Indianapolis Metro Police Department is investigating a shooting that left one man dead early New Years Day morning.

According to IMPD, Officers received a call of a person shot shortly after 1 a.m. in the 3100 block of Boulevard Place.

When officers arrived they found a van that had been shot up. Officers then located an adult male with a gun shot wound 20 yards away on the side of a house.

The victim was taken to Methodist Hospital in critical condition, where he later died.

Anyone with information is asked to contact IMPD at 317-327-3475 or Crime Stoppers at 317-262-TIPS.