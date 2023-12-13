BLOOMINGTON, Ind. – A judge sentenced an Indianapolis man to 60 years in prison for a 2020 murder in Bloomington.

Keshawn Bess learned his punishment during a sentencing hearing on Tuesday. Jurors convicted him of murder and attempted robbery in November.

Bess’ first trial resulted in a mistrial in February after the jury failed to reach a unanimous decision.

Bess and two others were accused of killing 26-year-old Damon Brown after Brown agreed to sell them marijuana in October 2020. A witness told police Brown was uncomfortable with the deal and asked his friend to be there with him for the transaction, according to court documents.

Bess showed up with two other people—Jamal McFadden and Malik Bennett. Bess and Bennett were armed, the witness said, and demanded Brown turn over cash and marijuana.

According to court documents, Brown told them to “just take it” before being shot. Investigators believe Bess pulled the trigger; Brown died from his wounds at a hospital.

After the shooting, the three suspects left in a van traced back to McFadden, who contacted police to report his vehicle had been stolen in Indianapolis.

He attempted to pick up the vehicle in Bloomington, where police questioned him about the shooting. He told them he didn’t have a gun and ran away after it happened. Police identified Bess through McFadden’s phone records; Bess was arrested on Nov. 11, 2020, in Indianapolis.

Detectives met with Bennett and his attorney on Nov. 19. In his statement, Bennett said he had nothing to do with Brown’s murder and claimed he wasn’t armed during the encounter. The witness, however, told police he was certain Bennett had a gun because “he pointed it right at me during the robbery.”

McFadden was found guilty of felony murder and sentenced to 56 years. He appealed his case, but the Court of Appeals upheld the murder conviction.

Bennett remains at large with an active arrest warrant. He’s charged with murder and robbery, according to court records.