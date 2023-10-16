INDIANAPOLIS — A man has been sentenced to more than 50 years for his role in a fatal shooting in Lawrence that took place two years ago.

The Marion County Prosecutor’s Office announced Monday afternoon that Antawin Williams will serve 50.5 years in prison in relation to the shooting death of 70-year-old George Oakley in January of 2021.

Antawin Williams

Williams had been convicted of murder, resisting law enforcement and carrying a handgun without a license last month after the conclusion of a two-day court trial held in Marion County. Williams was 31 years old at the time of the shooting.

According to previous reports, officers with the Lawrence Police Department were dispatched on Jan. 15 to the 11000 block of High Grass Drive after receiving calls that a person had been shot. Officers arrived and found Oakley suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.

Officers later learned that the suspect, Antawin Williams, had been staying in the same residence as Oakley.

MCPO said in its news release that Williams had left the basement of the residence where the two men had both been staying and engaged in an argument with Oakley upstairs. After the argument concluded, Williams reportedly went into Oakley’s bedroom and fired multiple rounds. Oakley later died at an area hospital.

The Lawrence Police Department previously indicated that the shooting had stemmed from an ongoing dispute between the two men.

“Today, our office announced three significant sentencings in a murder, an act of violence that occurred in a school and a sex crime that occurred in a public park,” Marion County Prosecutor Ryan Mears said. “I am proud of our trial teams’ dedication to the pursuit of justice for all victims. We will continue to hold those accountable who inflict pain and suffering on our community.”