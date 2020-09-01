Man sentenced in Greenwood child exploitation case

GREENWOOD, Ind. — A 30-year-old Beech Grove man has been sentenced for felony child exploitation.

Prosecutors said Greenwood Police received a cyber tip in September of 2018 from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children. The tip said possible child pornography was being sent over the internet from a computer’s IP address located in Greenwood.

Greenwood police obtained a search warrant for a laptop computer belonging to Ewing Burnette, and found a number of pornographic images and videos on it.

Some of the children in those materials were believed to be as young a four years old, authorities said.

“While there wasn’t a child seated in the chair next to me, the children in those images and videos are real people, real victims,” said Prosecutor Joe Villanueva.

Burnette told police that he downloaded and forwarded pornographic materials of children, and directed them to where they were on his computer.

Burnette was sentenced Tuesday in Johnson Superior Court to four-years executed, meaning two years in prison, followed by two years to be served on home detention/GPS monitoring.

That sentence will be followed by two additional years of probation with specialized sex offender provisions.

“They weren’t given the choice whether they wanted to engage in that kind of activity or whether to have the images of them doing so shared with the world,” said Villanueva. “Each time images like that are shared and re-shared these children are re-victimized. I will always fight to protect children and bring justice to those who seek to abuse them, or are even complicit in their abuse, for their own perverted personal reasons.”