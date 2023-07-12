INDIANAPOLIS — A 72-year-old former Fillmore clerk-treasurer was sentenced after admitting to sexual abuse with a teenager with an intellectual disability in 2021.

Court sentenced Billy Ray Miles to 12 years at the Indiana Department of Corrections. The first year upon Miles’s release, he is ordered placed on community corrections and the following year placed on probation.

Miles has 77 jail day credits and 182 days served on home detention.

Court records state that the teenager — who was 16 years old at the time had “a Developmental Delay that is estimated to be (2) years behind his current age.”

In the documents, a detective with Indiana State Police said he attended a forensic interview at a child advocacy center in which the teen explained that Miles performed sexual acts on him on numerous occasions dating back to 2021.

The teen said that the crimes took place at several locations, including Miles’ residence, a barn on Miles’ property, Miles’ camper, the teen’s home and a vacation resort in Alabama, per court documents.

An affidavit states that an ISP detective interviewed Miles on October 25, 2021. During the interview, Miles admitted to inappropriately touching or engaging in sexual acts with the teen in over 20 separate incidents. The document says Miles identified his behavior as “sex abuse.”