INDIANAPOLIS — A man found himself staring down the barrel of a gun at a city park on Sunday night after he went there to buy a phone from an online seller.

Police were summoned to Willard Park on the city’s near east side around 6:30 p.m. by a man who told them he was robbed at gunpoint by a person who was supposed to be selling him that phone.

According to a police report, the robber instead stole $150 from the victim and then ran off.

“We know that sales go up as we go into our winter months around Christmas and the holidays,” Officer William Young with IMPD said. “So we want people to be safe not only as a seller but as a buyer as well.”

IMPD said the use of online sales to lure in victims is a disturbing trend.

Earlier this year, an Indianapolis man was arrested after police say he robbed five people at gunpoint while meeting up with them for a Facebook Marketplace sale.

Young said those types of crimes and thefts in general begin to ramp up as we get closer to the holidays, but they say there are some precautions people can take to try and prevent it.

“You can do that by making sure you’re carrying a cell phone with you. Make sure that you’re meeting at a well-populated area, maybe you take someone with you,” Young said. “Making sure this a reputable person you’re meeting with.”

In recent years, IMPD has set up e-commerce safe zones at each of its six district headquarters buildings where those safe exchanges can take place.

“E-Commerce Exchange Zones” are available at the following police districts:

North District Headquarters – 3120 E. 30 th Street

Lobby Open Monday – Friday, 8:30 a.m. – 5:00 p.m. (Closed Holidays)

Reserved Parking Available 24-Hours in the north parking lot

East District Headquarters – 201 N. Shadeland Avenue

Reserved Parking Available 24-Hours outside Door #1

Southeast District Headquarters – 1150 S. Shelby Street

Lobby Open Monday – Friday, 8:30 a.m. – 5:00 p.m. (Closed Holidays)

Lobby Open Monday – Friday, 8:30 a.m. – 5:00 p.m. Southwest District Headquarters – 551 N. King Street

Lobby Open Monday – Friday, 8:30 a.m. – 5:00 p.m. (Closed Holidays)

Reserved Parking Available 24-Hours

Northwest District Headquarters – 4005 Office Plaza Blvd

Lobby Open Monday – Friday, 8:30 a.m. – 4:00 p.m. (Closed Holidays)

*Parking is limited. Do not park on the main drive on the north side of the building. *

Downtown District Headquarters – 39 W. Jackson Place Suite 500

Lobby Open Monday – Friday, 7:30 a.m. – 4:00 p.m. (Closed Holidays)

*Parking is limited to metered parking spots near the building. *

Police said if you do find yourself in a situation like the man at Willard Park, the best thing you can do is to comply.

“No amount of money is worth your life and some of these folks are dangerous folks,” Young said. “So we encourage you to make sure to keep that extra layer of protection around you.”

Police are still searching for the suspect. Anyone with information is asked to call CrimeStoppers at 317-262-TIPS.