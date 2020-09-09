Man rescued after falling 35 feet from wall near Indianapolis Zoo

INDIANAPOLIS – Firefighters rescued a man who fell 35 feet from a wall near the Indianapolis Zoo.

The Indianapolis Fire Department said crews were called to the 1200 block of West Washington Street around 11:45 p.m.

They discovered a man had fallen 35 feet from a limestone wall along a walking path near the Indianapolis Zoo. The man said he had fallen asleep on the top of the wall and then fell.

IFD found the man on the ground and then conducted a rope rescue to bring him to safety. It was unclear how long the man had been there.

The man suffered serious but non-life-threatening injuries, according to IFD. He was taken to Eskenazi Hospital.