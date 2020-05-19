Man pleads for help from IMPD after officer crashed into his home

INDIANAPOLIS — An Indianapolis man is forced to sleep in an unsafe home following a May 9 crash involving an IMPD vehicle crashing into his west side home.

John Poindexter called FOX59 for help when he said he could not get answers from the police department.

“Even that officer should come out and say, ‘Hey, what can I do for you?'” Poindexter said. “They’re not. At least something, food, water, something.”

Poindexter and his home happened to be in the right place at the wrong time, based on the police report. IMPD reported a late shift IMPD officer was involved in the crash. The department said the officer was navigating an “S” curve when another vehicle passed close by.

The officer tried to move away, lost control and ultimately crashed into Poindexter’s house. Poindexter said he was asleep at the time.

Meanwhile, his two nephews were also inside the house. They suffered minor injuries, while Poindexter was taken to the hospital for pain in his neck.

Since the night of the crash, Poindexter said he has not had any gas or water because of the damage. He added that IMPD has never returned since the crash, nor answered his and his and attorneys’ calls.

“Come on, be responsible,” Poindexter said. “I don’t have a problem with IMPD, as long as they’re doing their job and doing what they’re supposed to. But when they’re coming at the house with no lights, no sirens, I can understand if they’re going after somebody.”

We asked IMPD whether they have been contacted by Poindexter or his attorney, Kevin Bowen. We also asked whether any officer has been back to the house to check on Poindexter.

IMPD responded for a request for an interview with the following statement:

“Our hearts go out to the family impacted by this unfortunate situation. We have encouraged them to file a claim to the City for repayment of any damages they have incurred.”

Bowen reports they filed a tort claim with the city last week. The notices were served on Thursday and Friday, and Bowen said he received a certified mail receipt today.

While Poindexter waits on the insurance money to fix his home, he pleads with the IMPD officer to at least come and check on him, maybe provide a hotel stay so he can shower.

“I’m just asking, come out and help,” Poindexter said. “Be responsible. I don’t have a problem, I obey the law. Be responsible of your own damage, your own fault.”

IMPD said the driver of the car did take a drug test and it came back negative.