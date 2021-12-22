Man on motorized scooter killed in crash in Wayne County

Lights and sirens are seen atop a patrol vehicle in this file photo. (Credit: Getty Images)

WAYNE COUNTY, Ind. — One man is dead after a crash involving a motorized scooter Tuesday in Wayne County.

According to police, a crash was reported near the area of 3783 Chester Boulevard (US 27) at 5:58 p.m. Initial reports suggested a person on a motorcycle was left laying in the middle of the road.

Police determined a person on a motorized scooter was driving south on US 27 when he was struck from behind by the driver of Chevrolet Equinox.

The scooter operator, 46-year-old Charles Stephenson of Richmond, was taken to the hospital where he died from his injuries.

Police say the driver of the Equinox, a 27-year-old woman, told police she did not see the scooter before she hit it. Another witness told police the lights on the scooter appeared to be working just before the crash.

The Equinox’s driver was tested for possible impairment, although police say there was no indication she was impaired. All preliminary tests came back negative.