HAMILTON, Ind. — The Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office has a man considered a person of interest in his wife’s disappearance in their custody, less than one week after confirming he would be extradited back to Indiana.

Xavier Breland was booked into the Hamilton County at 8:54 p.m. Wednesday, February 9. Jail records show he is being held on a $35,000 bond.

Breland was extradited from Georgia where he had been held on aggravated stalking charges connected to his wife Ciera Breland.

Xavier Breland booking photo from February 8.

Ciera Breland was last seen on February 24, 2022, at her mother-in-law’s home in Georgia. Xavier Breland reported her missing two days later to authorities in Carmel, Indiana, where the two had resided.

Xavier Breland was extradited to Indiana on charges unrelated to his wife’s disappearance.

Records show Xavier Breland was booked for unlawful possession of a firearm by a serious violent felon, a charge that was filed back in November of 2022.

A probable cause affidavit stated Xavier Breland called Carmel police on Feb. 28, 2022 after a handgun went off in his garage. He had told investigators he was moving a Christmas tree when a gun fell out and accidentally discharged.

Two handguns were taken from the Brelands’ home the day before (Feb. 27) when police were investigating Ciera Breland’s disappearance. Xavier Breland is legally unable to have a firearm in his possession, due to a felony conviction from 2005.

Ciera Breland is still considered a missing person. Anyone who may have information can call Carmel police (317) 571-2500 or the Johns Creek Police tip line at (678) 474-1610.