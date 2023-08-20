INDIANAPOLIS – A man was shot and killed Saturday afternoon on Indy’s northeast side, according to police.

According to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department, officers were called to the 2300 block of East 38th Street on the report of a person shot.

Officers located a man with a gunshot wound. He was transported to an area hospital in critical condition. He was unfortunately pronounced deceased shortly after arriving.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact the IMPD Homicide Office at 317-327-3475, or Crime Stoppers at 317-262-TIPS to remain anonymous.