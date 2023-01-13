INDIANAPOLIS -Police are investigating after a man was found shot to death Friday morning on Indy’s east side.

According to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department, police were dispatched to a residential area in the 2200 block of Windsong Drive at around 1 a.m. on a report of shots fired. This is near East 21st Street and North Mitthoeffer Road.

Officers arrived at the location in under two minutes located a man who had apparently been shot inside a vehicle. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

No word on what led up to the shooting or suspect information.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 317-262-TIPS.