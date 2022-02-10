INDIANAPOLIS — Police are investigating a double shooting on the city’s northeast side that left one person dead and another injured Wednesday afternoon.

It happened around 3:15 p.m. in the 4300 block of N. Lasalle Street in a residential area west of 42nd Street and Sherman Drive.

According to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department (IMPD), officers arrived on scene and found two men suffering from gunshot wounds. Police said one victim was taken to the hospital, where he was last listed as stable. The second victim, identified by the Marion County Coroner’s Office as Terrell Reed, 26, was pronounced dead at the scene.

“At the end of the day, somebody did lose their life and that may be a brother, may be a father, may be a son. They’re somebody to someone,” said neighbor Julia Jacobson.

The man who survived the shooting is Terrell’s brother, officials confirmed to FOX59 on Thursday.

Investigators haven’t released many details surrounding what may have led up to the shooting at the home, but have confirmed it did happen inside.

Evidence markers and bullet holes on the exterior of the home where this occurred, now paint a picture of the deadly act of violence that left many in this northeast side neighborhood feeling uneasy.

“It just shocks our community, shocks our neighborhood,” said Jacobson, who heard the sirens in the aftermath of Wednesday’s shooting and saw the street quickly fill with investigators.

“It’s just sad anytime when violence happens and anybody loses their life,” she added.

“Yesterday evening, you could hear the gunfire. It was pretty rapid,” said Rev. James “Dynamite” Black, a community activist and chaplain in Indianapolis. “It’s alarming to us all around here in the neighborhood. So, we’re not used to hearing anything like that.”

Black, who works to help promote peace in the community, lives just one street over from where the shooting happened. He said, in order to continue moving in a positive direction and reducing violence, people need to come forward when they know something, including in this case.

“Just sitting in your window, looking out and seeing a crime, we can’t just sit down and let that happen. We need to speak up. If you see something say something,” said Black. “We can’t do it alone. We have to work together in order to get something solved.”

While Jacobson recognizes the community wants answers, she also knows there is a family who wants those answers, too. She hopes anyone with that information takes the step to call authorities.

“It’s just shocking. Hopefully, we get back to that quiet pace of life and we can figure out what happened a couple doors down, but in the meantime, just hold your loved ones a little tighter,” she said. “Any time somebody loses their life it affects multiple people, tenfold.”

IMPD said it needs the community to step forward with information so they can work to hold anyone responsible for this crime, accountable.

“Our officers are continually working very hard to put a dent in violent crime. Every officer on this agency from the police chief down has made word that we will continue to come at gun violence,” said William Young, Public Information Officer for IMPD.

While on scene Wednesday, Young said investigators were speaking with individuals believed to be in the house at the time of the incident. No arrests have been announced in the case.

Anyone with information about this shooting is asked to contact the IMPD Homicide Office at (317) 327-3475 or call Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at (317) 262-TIPS (8477) to remain anonymous.