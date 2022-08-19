INDIANAPOLIS — State police have confirmed that a man shown in a viral TikTok at the Indiana State Fair did have rifle parts in a backpack.

A video posted to TikTok that has gained many views on social media this week shows police talking with a man and going through a backpack. Indiana State Police confirmed Friday that a man was found to have disassembled pieces of a rifle in his backpack while on fairgrounds.

ISP troopers were told that a verbal altercation happened before they arrived, but could not find the victim. Police searched one man involved’s backpack, found the rifle parts and escorted the man off the fairgrounds.

The man was issued a trespass warning, ISP said, meaning he cannot return to the Indiana State Fairgrounds. At this time, no charges have been filed against him.