PUTNAM COUNTY, Ind. — Officers made their first ever arrest for Dealing in a Controlled Substance Resulting in Death in Putnam County, according to a Facebook post from the Putnam County Sheriff’s Office.

Jacob Skinner was arrested for the following charges:

Dealing in a controlled substance causing death, a Level 1 Felony

Possession of Methamphetamine, a Level 3 Felony

Possession of firearm by a serious violent felon, a Level 4 Felony

Possession of Paraphernelia and marijuana, a Misdemeanor

To read more about the officers involved please view here.