Man in critical condition following Speedway shooting, police investigating

SPEEDWAY, Ind. – A shooting in Speedway has sent one man to the hospital in critical condition.

Speedway Police say they received reports of a person shot at 2:13 in the High Eagle Trail area. When officers arrived, they found an adult male shot. He was then sent to Eskenazi Hospital, where he remains in critical condition.

Officers have identified a suspect and believe there is no continuing threat to the community.

This is a developing story and will be updated once more information is available.