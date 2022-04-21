ANDERSON, Ind. — Police in Anderson responded to a report of someone shot Thursday night, and found a victim who is now listed in critical condition at the hospital.

Officers were called to an area near the intersection of 14th and Nelle Street around 7:15 p.m.

Once there, though found a 29-year-old male who had been shot. He was transported to a local Anderson hospital and is in critical condition.

Police canvassed the area for information and the case remains ongoing.

If anyone has information about this incident, they are asked to contact Anderson Police Detective Travis Thompson at (765) 648-6723.