INDIANAPOLIS — A 30-year-old man is in critical condition after being shot and run over by a car Sunday on the east side of Indianapolis.

The incident occurred around 6 p.m. Sunday on the 5200 block E. 33rd Street when the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department was called to an area near the intersection of E. 34th Street and Emerson Avenue on report of a person shot and run over by a vehicle.

Upon arrival, officers found a victim near the street with apparent gunshot wounds and other injuries. It was later determined by investigators that the man was likely shot and hit by a car, IMPD said.

The victim, who IMPD said was a 30-year-old male, was reported to be in critical condition. Anyone with information about the incident is being asked to contact the IMPD aggravated assault unit at 317-327-3474.