Man hospitalized after hit-and-run crash in Bloomington; police search for driver

BLOOMINGTON, INDIANA – JUNE 27: Emergency workers help a pedestrian who was struck by a vehicle Sunday, June 27, 2021 in Bloomington, Ind. (Photo by Jeremy Hogan/The Bloomingtonian)

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — Bloomington police are searching for the hit-and-run driver who left a man bleeding in the street early Sunday morning.

At about 1:30 a.m., police were called to the intersection of College Avenue and Kirkwood Avenue in response to a pedestrian that had been struck by a vehicle.

Officers arrived to find a 21-year-old man lying in the roadway bleeding from his face and hands, according to the Bloomington Police Department. The man told police he was walking northbound crossing Kirkwood Avenue when he was struck by a vehicle, which fled the scene after the collision.

He was taken to IU Health Bloomington Hospital with several broken or missing teeth, facial lacerations and abdominal bruising, according to the police department, which added that his injuries did not appear to be life-threatening.

BPD says witnesses gave officers a description of the vehicle and a partial license plate number. It was reported that the vehicle was seen turning eastbound on Kirkwood Avenue from College Avenue, and after the crash, it fled from the scene heading eastbound on Kirkwood, then northbound on Walnut Street, according to police.

Officers later found the vehicle believed to be involved near the intersection of 7th Street and Lincoln Street. Police say the vehicle was unoccupied, but a witness near that intersection reported seeing a man and woman get out of the vehicle and walk away from the area down a nearby alleyway.

Bloomington officers are working to find the man and woman seen exiting the suspect vehicle for interviews. An investigation into the incident is ongoing.