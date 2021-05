INDIANAPOLIS — A man is dead after a fatal crash involving a pedestrian on the northeast side.

Police were called to the 5300 block of E. Fall Creek Parkway North Drive before 5 a.m.

Investigators said a male pedestrian was killed after being hit by a car between Bosart Avenue and Wallace Avenue.

The driver told police they saw a man in the road and tried to swerve to miss him. We’re told the driver remained on scene and is cooperating with the investigation.